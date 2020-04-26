Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 449

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

Twenty nine persons have been diagnosed with Covid-19 infection today.

The country total therefore has increased to 449 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-25 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 449

Recovered and discharged - 118

Active cases – 324

New Cases for the day- 29

Observation in Hospitals - 247

Total Deaths – 7