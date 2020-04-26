Coronavirus death toll exceeds 200,000 people worldwide

Coronavirus deaths worldwide have exceeded 200,000.



The number of deaths reported so far is 200,400.



There are 2,867,574 cases of coronavirus infected persons worldwide while 819,310 have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from treatment.



In the last 24 hours alone, there have been more than 150,000 new cases of covid-19, which have been reported ifrom countries around the world.



More than 38,000 people were infected in the United States yesterday.



The total death toll in the US rose to 52,193 with 1,959 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.