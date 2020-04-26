සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Coronavirus death toll exceeds 200,000 people worldwide

Saturday, 25 April 2020 - 21:43

Coronavirus+death+toll+exceeds+200%2C000+people+worldwide
Coronavirus deaths worldwide have exceeded 200,000.

The number of deaths reported so far is 200,400.

There are 2,867,574 cases of coronavirus infected persons worldwide while 819,310 have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from treatment.

In the last 24 hours alone, there have been more than 150,000 new cases of covid-19, which have been reported ifrom countries around the world.

More than 38,000 people were infected in the United States yesterday.

The total death toll in the US rose to 52,193 with 1,959 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.
Dialog Axiata Pledges Rs. 200 Million for ICU Development
Dialog Axiata Pledges Rs. 200 Million for ICU Development
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:35

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, pledged Rs. 200 Million for urgently required ICU capacity development in hospitals... Read More

Two year old child knocked down by a motorcycle dies in Medirigiriya (Video)
Two year old child knocked down by a motorcycle dies in Medirigiriya (Video)
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:35

A child has died after being knocked by motorcycle in Medirigiriya. The incident had taken place when the child had gone to the canal to bath with his... Read More

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths. 1,990 new infections were reported in... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
GCE Ordinary Level results next week
26 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results next week

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.