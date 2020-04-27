Weather forecast - Thundershowers in several places today

Showery condition over the island is likely to enhance temporary, to some extent from tomorrow (27).



Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places of the island in the evening or night.



Showers are likely over Southern coastal areas during the morning too.



Heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.