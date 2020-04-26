Sunday 26 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,920,961 with 203,272 deaths. Meanwhile, 836,941 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,880,748 active patients around the world while 57,864 are in critical condition.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 960,651 - (54,256 deaths)

- (54,256 deaths) Spain 223,759 - (22,902 deaths)

- (22,902 deaths) Italy 195,351 - (26,384 deaths)

- (26,384 deaths) France 161,488 - (22,614 deaths)

- (22,614 deaths) Germany 156,513 - (5,877 deaths)

- (5,877 deaths) United Kingdom 148,377 - (20,319 deaths)

- (20,319 deaths) Turkey 107,773- (2,706 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients and the number of deaths