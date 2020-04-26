සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

GCE Ordinary Level results next week

Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 8:03

The Department of Examinations states that the results of the GCE Ordinary Level examination will be released within the week starting tomorrow.

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Poojitha stated that the process of releasing the results is in the final stages.

The Commissioner General of Examinations stated that due to the prevalence of the coronavirus virus, the results will not be posted to schools.

He said that accordingly, a methodology will be put in place to distribute the result sheets to the principals of schools.

The Zonal Director of Education and the Provincial Director of Education will likewise be provided with unique passwords and usernames to enable them to access online results.

The Commissioner General of Examinations stated that candidates can obtain the results by visiting the website www.doenets.lk  and will also be able to obtain a temporary result certificate from the site.

The Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha further stated that only a limited number of staff of the Department of Examinations has been deployed to issue the results, and work is being carried out adhering to the instructions of the Director General of Health Services.

Last year, 717,008 candidates sat the GCE O / L examination in 4,987 centers.

