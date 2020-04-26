සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)

Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 7:54

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ajith Rohana stated that the National Identity Card Number System that the government announced yesterday (26), when stepping out of the house for an essential service, will only be applicable for the areas that curfew will be lifted tomorrow (Monday 27 April) at 5.00 am.

Therefroe, the ID card number-based system for stepping out of the house for obtaining essential services, for all other areas that are currently under curfew will be applicable only after the curfew is lifted in these districts.

However, he stated that if a person in any part of the country has to go to the hospital for health reasons or need to collect the medicines, the NIC system will not prevent them from seeking permission for the same by submitting the relevant documents.

The President’s media division announcement yesterday (25) on curfew, stated an ID number /digit-based criteria for movements for areas where curfew is lifted. Permission for individuals to leave the house for even essential needs will only be allowed based on the last digit of the National Identity Card in the areas where curfew is relaxed, which will be as follows; 

Monday: Those who have 1 or 2 as the last digit on the national ID cards

Tuesday: Those who have 3 or 4 as the last digit on the national ID cards

Wednesday: Those who have 5 or 6 as the last digit on the national ID cards

Thursday: Those who have 7 or 8 as the last digit on the national ID cards

Friday: Those who have 9 or 0 as the last digit on the national ID cards.



