AG's department resumes work on Monday

Approval of Director General of Health Services has been granted for the reopening of Attorney General's Department in compliance with the guidelines of the Health Sector after the AG sought clearance to resume work.



Recently, the Additional Solicitor General (Administration) wrote to the Director of the State Intelligence Service, on behalf of the Attorney General seeking guidance whether it is safe and permissible to permit officers and staff to visit the Attorney General's Department and resume their normal course of work.

Accordingly, the work of the Attorney General's Department is to be resumed from tomorrow (27).

A female security officer was tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result the AG’s Department had been closed. She was a resident of Bandaranaike Mawatha who provided daily meals to all the officers of the private security service working in the department.

However, six (06) private security personnel, who supposedly had contact with the said female security officer, were tested negative for Covid-19. Steps were also taken by the Colombo Municipal Council, to disinfect the premises.





