'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.

Meanwhile, the public disinfection program and the provision of protective clothing and equipment, implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations and several other activities will be carried out today.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative which was launched on behalf of the people who are facing many untold difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be carried out covering the districts of Colombo and Gampaha.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued. Accordingly, the North Akanumadala Sahana Elders Home and the Galpatha Mapiya Sevana Home in Kaluthara district was disinfected yesterday.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society will be continued today in two districts.

Accordingly, police stations in Gampaha and Minuwangoda in the Gampaha District, as well as Hanguranketha, Talatuoya, Balagolla, Menikhinna and Wattegama police stations in the Kandy district will be disinfected.