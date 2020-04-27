World+Health+Organization+warns+against+coronavirus+immunization+

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that they cannot guarantee that people who have been infected with coronavirus will not be infected again.

Therefore, WHO warned governments not to issue immunizations certifications.

This is because some countries are trying to issue certificates that people who have been infected with the virus can work. The World Health Organization believes that such a step could increase the transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, the majority of Muslims around the world started celebrating Ramadan fasting month without attending mosques.

It is said that Islamic places of worship, including Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia, remained empty. Arab countries have also taken steps to safeguard with social distancing due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Australians and New Zealanders yesterday celebrated Anzac Day to commemorate the heroes who died in World War II by maintaining the social distancing guidelines.

They lit the lamps in front of their homes and remembered the dead.

In the meantime, several countries are taking steps to ease economic restrictions imposed by the spread of the coronavirus and continue the economic activities according to foreign reports