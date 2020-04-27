සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

World Health Organization warns against coronavirus immunization

Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:51

World+Health+Organization+warns+against+coronavirus+immunization+

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that they cannot guarantee that people who have been infected with coronavirus will not be infected again.

Therefore, WHO warned governments not to issue immunizations certifications.

This is because some countries are trying to issue certificates that people who have been infected with the virus can work. The World Health Organization believes that such a step could increase the transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, the majority of Muslims around the world started celebrating Ramadan fasting month without attending mosques.

It is said that Islamic places of worship, including Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia, remained empty. Arab countries have also taken steps to safeguard with social distancing due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Australians and New Zealanders yesterday celebrated Anzac Day to commemorate the heroes who died in World War II by maintaining the social distancing guidelines.

They lit the lamps in front of their homes and remembered the dead.

In the meantime, several countries are taking steps to ease economic restrictions imposed by the spread of the coronavirus and continue the economic activities according to foreign reports

South Korea says that the North Korean leader is not dead
South Korea says that the North Korean leader is not dead
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 10:04

A top security advisor of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not dead. During a discussion held with... Read More

An explanation from the Director-General of Health Services regarding body bags
An explanation from the Director-General of Health Services regarding body bags
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 9:30

Director-General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe emphasized that a request was made from the Committee of the International Red Cross for... Read More

Narahenpita dedicated economic center will be open today
Narahenpita dedicated economic center will be open today
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 9:30

The Narahenpita dedicated economic center which was closed yesterday for disinfection was reopened today at 6.00 am, the Manager Prashan Rajapaksa said. He... Read More



Trending News

There are reports that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has died
26 April 2020
There are reports that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has died
Curfew imposed to the entire island tomorrow
26 April 2020
Curfew imposed to the entire island tomorrow
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 523
27 April 2020
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 523
Sri Lanka has crossed the 500 mark, country total for covid-19 patients increase to 505
26 April 2020
Sri Lanka has crossed the 500 mark, country total for covid-19 patients increase to 505
World Health Organization warns against coronavirus immunization
26 April 2020
World Health Organization warns against coronavirus immunization

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.