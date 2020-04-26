PM Modi to address the nation again on his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat''

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation again this morning amidst the tightening of the country lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat'' to explain the steps taken to prevent the spread of covid-19.

India announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 24 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 and then extended it to May 3.

There are 24,942 coronavirus infected persons reported including 779 deaths due to coronavirus in India.