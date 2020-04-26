Sri+Lanka+request+an+extension+of+amnesty+deadline+for+Sri+Lankan+illegal+migrants+in+Kuwait+

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha stated that the situation in Kuwait, where an amnesty has been declared for over 19,000 workers who are out of status, has been a key focus of the Ministry.



Minister of Foreign relations Dinesh Gunawardena has requested an extension of the amnesty period until 30th May for the illegal Sri Lankan migrant in Kuwait.

The deadline of the amnesty period to leave Kuwait ended yesterday.



According to his statement, the Governments of Sri Lanka and Kuwait are in discussion to extend the amnesty period and the modalities of implementation were the focus of a discussion held this week by Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and the Kuwaiti Ambassador in Colombo Khalaf M. M. Bu Dhhair, pursuant to a telephone conversation held between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Kuwati Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.



The Foreign Secretary further said that following these discussions, conscious of the difficulty in repatriating persons to Sri Lanka at this time, a mutually beneficial decision is expected.

Meanwhile, the government of Kuwait has taken steps to provide food and lodging facilities for Sri Lankan workers who are staying illegally in Kuwait.