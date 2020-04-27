Asia's highest covid-19 death rate reported from Indonesia

Indonesia currently has 8,607 reported coronavirus infected persons including 720 coronavirus related deaths, making it Asia's highest coronavirus death rate.

The medical scientists explained the cause of the situation.

One of the main reasons is the general deterioration in health condition among the Indonesians and the weakness of the health care system in the country.

It is generally believed that elderly and those with pre-existing illnesses are more vulnerable.

In Indonesia, 75 percent of males are smokers, which is considered the highest percentage in the world.

Heart disease, stress and diabetes are common in the country.

According to Indonesian epidemiologist Pandu Riono, the high rate of smoking and non-communicable diseases are the cause of the high covid 19 death rate.

However, authorities have not responded quickly to the covid 19 virus and the lack of tests have adversely contributed to the situation.