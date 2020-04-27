සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Asia's highest covid-19 death rate reported from Indonesia

Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:21

Asia%27s+highest+covid-19+death+rate+reported+from+Indonesia

Indonesia currently has 8,607 reported coronavirus infected persons including 720 coronavirus related deaths, making it Asia's highest coronavirus death rate.

The medical scientists explained the cause of the situation.

One of the main reasons is the general deterioration in health condition among the Indonesians and the weakness of the health care system in the country.

It is generally believed that elderly and those with pre-existing illnesses are more vulnerable.

In Indonesia, 75 percent of males are smokers, which is considered the highest percentage in the world.

Heart disease, stress and diabetes are common in the country.

According to Indonesian epidemiologist Pandu Riono, the high rate of smoking and non-communicable diseases are the cause of the high covid 19 death rate.

However, authorities have not responded quickly to the covid 19 virus and the lack of tests have adversely contributed to the situation.

South Korea says that the North Korean leader is not dead
South Korea says that the North Korean leader is not dead
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 10:04

A top security advisor of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not dead. During a discussion held with... Read More

An explanation from the Director-General of Health Services regarding body bags
An explanation from the Director-General of Health Services regarding body bags
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 9:30

Director-General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe emphasized that a request was made from the Committee of the International Red Cross for... Read More

Narahenpita dedicated economic center will be open today
Narahenpita dedicated economic center will be open today
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 9:30

The Narahenpita dedicated economic center which was closed yesterday for disinfection was reopened today at 6.00 am, the Manager Prashan Rajapaksa said. He... Read More



Trending News

There are reports that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has died
26 April 2020
There are reports that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has died
Curfew imposed to the entire island tomorrow
26 April 2020
Curfew imposed to the entire island tomorrow
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 523
27 April 2020
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 523
Sri Lanka has crossed the 500 mark, country total for covid-19 patients increase to 505
26 April 2020
Sri Lanka has crossed the 500 mark, country total for covid-19 patients increase to 505
World Health Organization warns against coronavirus immunization
26 April 2020
World Health Organization warns against coronavirus immunization

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.