When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services

Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed.

According to a decision taken by the government yesterday, a date for travel has been allocated based on the last digit of the identity card.

Ministry of Transport Services Management states that this will make it easier for them to facilitate transport.

The private transport sector must also maintain social distancing and adhere to the guidelines provided by the Health and Security Sector for the Control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the guidelines, Busses, vans and rail carriages should transport only the half of the passengers of the full capacity of the vehicle.  

The SLTB currently has around 5,700 buses and the private sector has around 23,000 buses.

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that even if all the SLTB buses are deployed, it is not possible to provide passenger transport to the level that existed before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Transport Services stated that the CTB buses will only be used by public, private and public transport buses.

Under these circumstances, buses belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board will only be deployed for public transport services to provide transport for employees of the public and private sector that are essentially required to report for work.

The PMD notice stated that the buses belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board and railway carriages can only transport employees who are reporting for work.

