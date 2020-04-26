O/L results within the next two days

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days.

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Poojitha stated previously that the process of releasing the results are in the final stages.

The Commissioner General of Examinations also stated that due to the prevalence of the coronavirus virus, the results will not be posted to schools. He said that accordingly, a methodology will be put in place to distribute the result sheets to the principals of schools.

The Zonal Director of Education and the Provincial Director of Education will likewise be provided with unique passwords and usernames to enable them to access online results.

The Commissioner General of Examinations stated that candidates can obtain the results by visiting the website www.doenets.lk and will also be able to obtain a temporary result certificate from the site.