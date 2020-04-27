සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Covid-19 patients reported in India increases to over 26,000

Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 11:15

Covid-19+patients+reported+in+India+increases+to+over+26%2C000

The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 26,000. India has reported 825 cases of coronavirus deaths.

1,990 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of coronavirus infections reported in India in a single day. 49 coronavirus related deaths were reported from various parts of India, yesterday.

Nearly 68 percent of covid's 19 cases are concentrated in 27 districts.

Among them are Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Mumbai has the highest number of infected persons in Maharashtra followed by Ahmedabad in Gujarat.  

India has seen a dramatic increase in the number of covid 19 cases last week.

According to Indian media, 16,000 new infections have been reported during the week from Sunday to Saturday.

According to Indian authorities, 5,800 coronavirus infections, up to 21 per cent, have recovered to date.

Meanwhile, severe quarantine measures in five cities, including Chennai, Tamil Nadu, that has reported over 1,800 people, have been in operation since yesterday.

Mumbai the most affected area has over 5,000 cases of coronavirus patients in India.

