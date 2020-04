A child has died after being knocked by motorcycle in Medirigiriya.



The incident had taken place when the child had gone to the canal to bath with his parents.



The deceased is a 2 year old infant residing in the Medagampura area.



Two youths who were on the motorcycle aged 17 and 16 have been arrested in connection with the incident.



It has also been revealed that the two youth were drunk at the time of the incident.



The Medirigiriya police are conducting further investigations.