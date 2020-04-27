35 year old Navy soldier dies of Leptospirosis, commonly known as rat fever

A Navy soldier who was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo Hospital has died of Leptospirosis, commonly known as rat fever.

The Navy informed that the soldier had passed away yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as a 35-year-old Lieutenant Commander who was attached to the Navy Headquarters a resident from Galenbindunuwewa area.

He was admitted to the Navy Hospital on the 18th.

The doctors that were treating the soldier after investigations carried out have concluded that he was suffering from rat fever.

The tests that were carried out following the spread of the covid 19 virus at the Welisara Navy camp has confirmed that the soldier was not infected with the coronavirus.

Although the death was not caused by the coronavirus, the Rajagiriya JMO has recommended that the funeral of the soldier be carried out according to the prevailing guidelines of a funeral of a covid-19 victim.

According to the Navy, the funeral will take place with the Navy honours based on the guidelines .