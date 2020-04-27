All+night+Pririth+with+the+participation+of+the+President+at+Kataragama+

An all-night Pirith Chanting Ceremony was held last night at the historic Kataragama sacred area with the participation of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, seeking blessings for the people and the country.

According to the President’s Media Division, the President who visited Kataragama had called on Chief Incumbent of the Kiriwehera Raja Maha Viharaya, the Ruhunu Magampattuwe Chief Prelate Ven Kobawaka Dhamminda Thero.

The Thera has expressed his appreciation of the coronavirus campaign and donated Rs. 1 million to the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.

President Mahinda Rajapaksa who engaged in religious observances in the vicinity of the Kirivehera Stupa had visited the Kataragama Maha Devalaya and other temples in the area for religious observances.



