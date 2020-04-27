185+persons+out+of+460+reported+so+far+are+from+Bandaranaike+Mawatha+and+the+Welisara+Navy+camp

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 185 out of the 460 cases of Covid or new coronavirus reported from Sri Lanka have been reported from Bandaranaike Mawatha and around the Welisara Navy Camp.

This represents approximately 40 percent of the total number of reported patients.

Coronavirus patients reported from the Keselwatta - Bandaranaike Mawatha area is 90.

Meanwhile, 68 infected persons have been reported from the Welisara Navy Camp while 27 have been soldiers that have been on leave.

However, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the health authorities are successfully controlling the coronavirus incident at Keselwatte - Bandaranaike Mawatha and Welisara Navy Camp.