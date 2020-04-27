Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 467

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 467 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



According to the Epidemiology Unit, 185 of the coronavirus patients reported from Sri Lanka have been reported from Bandaranaike Mawatha and around the Welisara Navy Camp. This represents approximately 40 percent of the total number of reported patients.

Coronavirus patients reported from the Keselwatta - Bandaranaike Mawatha area is 90.

Meanwhile, 68 infected persons have been reported from the Welisara Navy Camp while 27 have been soldiers that have been on leave.

However, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the health authorities are successfully controlling the coronavirus incident at Keselwatte - Bandaranaike Mawatha and Welisara Navy Camp.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 467

Recovered and discharged - 120

Active cases – 340

New Cases for the day- 15

Observation in Hospitals - 273

Total Deaths – 7