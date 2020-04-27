සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 467

Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 13:59

Five (05) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 467 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 185 of the coronavirus patients reported from Sri Lanka have been reported from Bandaranaike Mawatha and around the Welisara Navy Camp. This represents approximately 40 percent of the total number of reported patients.

Coronavirus patients reported from the Keselwatta - Bandaranaike Mawatha area is 90.

Meanwhile, 68 infected persons have been reported from the Welisara Navy Camp while 27 have been soldiers that have been on leave.

However, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the health authorities are successfully controlling the coronavirus incident at Keselwatte - Bandaranaike Mawatha and Welisara Navy Camp.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 467
Recovered and discharged - 120
Active cases – 340
New Cases for the day-  15
Observation in Hospitals - 273
Total Deaths – 7

Date

New cases since 10 April

26-Apr

15*

25-Apr

32

24-Apr

52

23-Apr

38

22-Apr

20

21-Apr

06

20-Apr

33

19-Apr

17

18-Apr

10

17-Apr

06

16-Apr

00

15-Apr

05

14-Apr

15

13-Apr

08

12-Apr

11

11-Apr

02

10-Apr

07
