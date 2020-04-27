New York to use pharmacies to conduct Covid-19 tests - Expect to do 40,000 a day

New York State, the epicenter of the Corona virus outbreak in the United States, is preparing to use its pharmacies to conduct covid-19 tests.

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo said he expects to conduct about 40,000 covid-19 tests a day using 5,000 pharmacies across the state.

In the United States, the number of coronavirus infected patients reported stands at 960,896, while there have been 54,265 deaths reported due to covid-19. One-third of the infections and deaths have been reported from New York with 288,313 persons reported infected including 21,908 deaths.

USA has currently conducted 5,279,237 tests according to foreign reports. New York has conducted 777,568 tests so far. Russia with 2,877,699 and Germany with 2,072, 669 are the other two countries to have tested over 2 million people in their countries.