A disinfectant chamber inside a SLTB bus designed to disinfect passengers - Designed by Engineer Sumith Herath (Video)

SLTB North Western Regional Engineer Sumith Herath has been able to design a disinfectant chamber in a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board.

The disinfectant chamber has been designed at the rear entrance of the bus and will disinfect every passenger that gets on to the bus.

Engineer Sumith Herath told us that the new design was done on a bus belonging to the Kurunegala South Depot on the instructions of the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board.

The cost of the design was around Rs. 10,000.

Engineer Sumith Herath further stated that these disinfectant chambers are to be installed in SLTB buses in consultation with authorities.