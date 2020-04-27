Embilipitiya+Chief+Magistrate+in+quarantine+

Sabaragamuwa Provincial Health Services Director, Dr. Kapila Kannangara states that the Embilipitiya Chief Magistrate has taken steps to self-quarantine herself in her residence for 14 days.

Dr. Kapila Kannangara stated that the Chief Magistrate's husband is an officer in the Welisara Navy camp and he had been on leave from 12 to the 20th and therefore she has opted to be in self-quarantine.

He further stated that the Magistrate's husband has not been diagnosed for coronavirus infection as at yet.