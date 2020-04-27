Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 471

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 471 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 471

Recovered and discharged - 120

Active cases – 344

New Cases for the day- 11

Observation in Hospitals - 273

Total Deaths – 7