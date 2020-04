It has been reported that over 6,300 Indians living abroad have been diagnosed with coronavirus.



According to Indian reports, the infections have been reported across 50 countries.



As at April 16, around 3,336 Indians living abroad had been infected with the coronavirus but the number had doubled in the past few days.



Meanwhile in India, the country recorded 1,990 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its biggest single-day spike so far, taking the total to 26,496, including 824 deaths