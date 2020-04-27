Weather forecast - Thundershowers in several places today after 2.00 pm

Showery condition over the island is likely to enhance to some extent after 26 April according to the forecasting Division of the National Meteorological Centre.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Mannar, Vauniya and Kilinochchi districts in the evening or night.



Light showers are likely over western and southern coastal areas during the morning too.



Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during

the morning.