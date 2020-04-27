A+curfew+violator+returns+to+prison+after+14+days+of+quarantine+

A person who was subjected to self-quarantine 14 days ago by courts after being arrested by police for violating curfew orders and travelling in lorries has been released from quarantine and handed over to the Prison officials.

A person who had arrived in lorries from Colombo during curfew was arrested and produced before the Matara Magistrate's Court and was ordered to be under self-quarantine in his home for 14 days.

He was produced to courts by the Thihagoda Police and is said to be a construction assistant in work sites in Colombo.

According to a court order, the suspect was taken to his residence at Panamura are in Muliyadiyawala, Matara and was quarantined for 14 days through the Ambilipitiya PHI officers.

The quarantine was completed on the 26th and Ambilipitiya Health Medical Officers have issued a quarantine certificate to this person.

Subsequently, the suspect was taken into custody by the prison authorities and taken to be produced before the Matara Magistrate's Court.