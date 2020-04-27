Ten+out+of+11+patients+reported+today+are+Navy+Personnel

The Epidemiology Unit stated that the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has now increased to 471.
Another 344 are under medical supervision while 120 have recovered.
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 18:32
