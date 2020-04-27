සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 477

Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 18:51

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 477 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Director General of Health Services Anil Jasinghe says that out of the 11 Corona patients reported previously during the day, 10 are Navy personnel. The other patient was from the Kandakadu Quarantine Centre.

Ninty five (95) Naval personnel have been tested positive for Covid-19 so far, sixty eight (68) are from Welisara camp and 27 are those on leave according to the Army Commander.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that a captain at the Seeduwa special forces camp has been infected with covid-19.

Investigations have revealed that he has contracted the virus from his wife who is working at the Welisara navy camp.

Accordingly Seeduwa PHI Suresh Kumar said that steps were taken to quarantine the Seeduwa special forces camp until the 9th of next month.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 477
Recovered and discharged - 120
Active cases – 350
New Cases for the day - 17
Observation in Hospitals - 273
Total Deaths – 7

Date

New cases since 10 April

26-Apr

17*

25-Apr

40

24-Apr

52

23-Apr

38

22-Apr

20

21-Apr

06

20-Apr

33

19-Apr

17

18-Apr

10

17-Apr

06

16-Apr

00

15-Apr

05

14-Apr

15

13-Apr

08

12-Apr

11

11-Apr

02

10-Apr

07
