Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 477

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 477 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



Director General of Health Services Anil Jasinghe says that out of the 11 Corona patients reported previously during the day, 10 are Navy personnel. The other patient was from the Kandakadu Quarantine Centre.



Ninty five (95) Naval personnel have been tested positive for Covid-19 so far, sixty eight (68) are from Welisara camp and 27 are those on leave according to the Army Commander.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed that a captain at the Seeduwa special forces camp has been infected with covid-19.

Investigations have revealed that he has contracted the virus from his wife who is working at the Welisara navy camp.

Accordingly Seeduwa PHI Suresh Kumar said that steps were taken to quarantine the Seeduwa special forces camp until the 9th of next month.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 477

Recovered and discharged - 120

Active cases – 350

New Cases for the day - 17

Observation in Hospitals - 273

Total Deaths – 7



