'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.

Meanwhile, the public disinfection program implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations and several other activities was carried out today.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative which was launched on behalf of the people who are facing many untold difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, was carried out covering the districts of Colombo and Gampaha.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued. Accordingly, the Jayasiri De Silva Memorial Senior Citizens Home and Matugama Mayura Elders Home in the Kalutara District were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was implemented in Gampaha and Kandy.

Accordingly, several police stations were disinfected.