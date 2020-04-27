Curfew+imposed+to+the+entire+island+tomorrow+

The Presidential Secretariat states that an island-wide curfew will be imposed on Monday (27) to facilitate the Tri-Forces members to report to their relevant camps.



Issuing a statement the Secretariat said that the curfew in all 21 districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will be lifted on Tuesday 28th April at 5.00 am and re-imposed from 8.00 pm onwards on the same day(28).



