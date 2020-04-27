Curfew+imposed+to+the+entire+island+tomorrow+

Issuing a statement the Secretariat said that the curfew in all 21 districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will be lifted on Tuesday 28th April at 5.00 am and re-imposed from 8.00 pm onwards on the same day(28).
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 20:09
A top security advisor of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not dead. During a discussion held with... Read More
Director-General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe emphasized that a request was made from the Committee of the International Red Cross for... Read More
The Narahenpita dedicated economic center which was closed yesterday for disinfection was reopened today at 6.00 am, the Manager Prashan Rajapaksa said. He... Read More