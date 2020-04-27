Over 38,500 persons arrested for violating curfew (Video)

According to the police media unit, 1,211 persons and 348 vehicles were arrested for violating curfew in the past 24 hours.Therefore, during the entire period of curfew, 38,566 persons were arrested for violating the curfew and 9,909 vehicles were seized.

Meanwhile, in order to facilitate officers of the security forces who are on leave to report back to their respective camps, an island-wide curfew has been imposed tomorrow (Monday), the 27th of April.

Curfew in other districts except the districts of Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam will be lifted at 5.00am on Tuesday (28) and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm on the same day.



The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will remain in force till 5.00am on Monday, May 04th.



Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ajith Rohana stated that the National Identity Card Number System that the government announced yesterday (26), when stepping out of the house for an essential service, will only be applicable for the 21 districts that curfew will be lifted.

Therefore, the ID card number-based system for stepping out of the house for obtaining essential services, for all other areas (Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam) that are currently under curfew will be applicable only after the curfew is lifted in these districts.

However, he stated that if a person in any part of the country has to go to the hospital for health reasons or need to collect the medicines, the NIC system will not prevent them from seeking permission for the same by submitting the relevant documents.

The President’s media division announcement yesterday (25) on curfew, stated an ID number /digit-based criteria for movements for areas where curfew is lifted. Permission for individuals to leave the house for even essential needs will only be allowed based on the last digit of the National Identity Card in the areas where curfew is relaxed, which will be as follows;



Monday: People with 1 or 2 as the last digit of the national ID cards

Tuesday: People with 3 or 4 as the last digit of the national ID cards

Wednesday: People with 5 or 6 as the last digit of the national ID cards

Thursday: People with 7 or 8 as the last digit of the national ID cards

Friday: People with 9 or 0 as the last digit of the national ID cards.