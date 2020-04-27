Sri Lanka has crossed the 500 mark, country total for covid-19 patients increase to 505

Udate :- 10:57 PM Sunday, April 26, 2020



Another six persons have been diagnosed in addition to the 14 reported a short while ago. The country total therefore is now 505.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 505

Recovered and discharged - 120

Active cases – 378

New Cases for the day - 45

Observation in Hospitals - 273

Total Deaths – 7