Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 523

Eighteen (18) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 523 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that fifty-three out of the last 63 patients reported were navy personnel.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-26 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 523

Recovered and discharged - 120

Active cases – 401

New Cases for the day – 18

Observation in Hospitals - 273

Total Deaths – 7