All+Island+Police+curfew+today+

The Presidential Secretariat states that an island-wide curfew will be imposed today, Monday (27) to facilitate the Tri-Forces members to report to their relevant camps.(Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Moneragala, Ratnapura, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara).Issuing a statement the Secretariat said that the curfew in all 21 districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will be lifted on Tuesday 28th April at 5.00 am and re-imposed from 8.00 pm onwards on the same day(28).The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will remain in force till 5.00am on Monday, May 04th.Meanwhile leave has been cancelled for all commissioned and other ranks of the Tri- Forces until further notice. This decision has been taken on the instructions of the Ministry of Defense and those who are on leave have been asked to report to the nearest camp.

Members of the Tri- Forces have been requested to report to the nearest camp if they cannot find transport to return to their camps.



The Army Commander states that if there is a difficulty in obtaining transport facilities provided by the Army, the Tri-Forces members should report to the nearest camp.

Meanwhile, all Sri Lankan Navy personnel on leave have been requested to report to the closet Navy camp immediately.



ID number system for movements

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ajith Rohana stated that the National Identity Card Number System that the government announced, when stepping out of the house for an essential service, will only be applicable for the 21 districts that curfew will be lifted.

Therefore, the ID card number-based system for stepping out of the house for obtaining essential services, for all other areas (Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam) that are currently under curfew will be applicable only after the curfew is lifted in these districts.

However, he stated that if a person in any part of the country has to go to the hospital for health reasons or need to collect the medicines, the NIC system will not prevent them from seeking permission for the same by submitting the relevant documents.

The President’s media division announcement yesterday (25) on curfew, stated an ID number /digit-based criteria for movements for areas where curfew is lifted. Permission for individuals to leave the house for even essential needs will only be allowed based on the last digit of the National Identity Card in the areas where curfew is relaxed, which will be as follows;



Monday: People with 1 or 2 as the last digit of the national ID cards

Tuesday: People with 3 or 4 as the last digit of the national ID cards

Wednesday: People with 5 or 6 as the last digit of the national ID cards

Thursday: People with 7 or 8 as the last digit of the national ID cards

Friday: People with 9 or 0 as the last digit of the national ID cards.