Monday 27 April : Covid-19, World situation report

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,994,722 with 206,988 deaths. Meanwhile, 878,707 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,909,027 active patients around the world including 57,602 in critical condition.



New York, which had come to a complete closedown to stop the coronavirus pandemic, may start reopening manufacturing and construction after May 15th. Governor Andrew Cuomo however, said that any easing of measures would take place first in the north of the state and not in the New York City metropolitan region, by far the hardest-hit area in the United States.

Meanwhile the Italian Prime Minister promised Italians they would soon be allowed to stroll in parks and visit relatives as the country emerges from the world's longest coronavirus lockdown. The Italian leader also vowed to reopen schools by September and most other businesses over the next three weeks. Italy's official coronavirus death toll of 26,664 is Europe's highest and only second globally to the USA.

Restrictions of movement in Spain, one of the worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, have been eased to allow children outside for the first time in six weeks.

France reported a big drop in its coronavirus daily toll yesterday, with 242 deaths in 24 hours, a drop of more than a third from the previous day.

Britain's government resisted pressure to explain how it plans to ease a coronavirus lockdown that has been in place for a month, warning that hasty action could result in a second peak of infections. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will return to full-time work today, three weeks after he was taken to hospital with Covid-19 infection, will face immediate calls to offer more clarity on what happens next. The official number of deaths related to Covid-19 in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 20,732, up by 413 in 24 hours.



Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 987,160 - (55,413 deaths)

- (55,413 deaths) Spain 226,629 - (23,190 deaths)

- (23,190 deaths) Italy 197,675 - (26,644 deaths)

- (26,644 deaths) France 162,100 - (22,856 deaths)

- (22,856 deaths) Germany 157,770 - (5,976 deaths)

- (5,976 deaths) United Kingdom 152,840 - (20,732 deaths)

- (20,732 deaths) Turkey 110,130- (2,805 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients and the number of deaths