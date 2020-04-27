සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Monday 27 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Monday, 27 April 2020 - 7:34

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,994,722 with 206,988 deaths. Meanwhile, 878,707 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,909,027  active patients around the world including 57,602 in critical condition.

New York, which had come to a complete closedown to stop the coronavirus pandemic, may start reopening manufacturing and construction after May 15th. Governor Andrew Cuomo however, said that any easing of measures would take place first in the north of the state and not in the New York City metropolitan region, by far the hardest-hit area in the United States.

Meanwhile the Italian Prime Minister promised Italians they would soon be allowed to stroll in parks and visit relatives as the country emerges from the world's longest coronavirus lockdown. The Italian leader also vowed to reopen schools by September and most other businesses over the next three weeks. Italy's official coronavirus death toll of 26,664 is Europe's highest and only second globally to the USA.

Restrictions of movement in Spain, one of the worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, have been eased to allow children outside for the first time in six weeks. 

France reported a big drop in its coronavirus daily toll yesterday, with 242 deaths in 24 hours, a drop of more than a third from the previous day.

Britain's government resisted pressure to explain how it plans to ease a coronavirus lockdown that has been in place for a month, warning that hasty action could result in a second peak of infections. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will return to full-time work today, three weeks after he was taken to hospital with Covid-19 infection, will face immediate calls to offer more clarity on what happens next. The official number of deaths related to Covid-19 in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 20,732, up by 413 in 24 hours.


Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                      987,160-  (55,413 deaths)
  • Spain                    226,629-   (23,190 deaths)
  • Italy                      197,675-   (26,644 deaths)
  • France                  162,100-   (22,856 deaths)
  • Germany              157,770-   (5,976 deaths)
  • United Kingdom    152,840-   (20,732 deaths)
  • Turkey                  110,130-   (2,805 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • Iran                          90,481-(5,710 deaths)           
  • China                       82,830-(4,633 deaths)
  • Russia                     80,949-  (747 deaths)
  • Brazil                       63,100-  (4,286 deaths)
South Korea says that the North Korean leader is not dead
South Korea says that the North Korean leader is not dead
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 10:04

A top security advisor of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not dead. During a discussion held with... Read More

An explanation from the Director-General of Health Services regarding body bags
An explanation from the Director-General of Health Services regarding body bags
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 9:30

Director-General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe emphasized that a request was made from the Committee of the International Red Cross for... Read More

Narahenpita dedicated economic center will be open today
Narahenpita dedicated economic center will be open today
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 9:30

The Narahenpita dedicated economic center which was closed yesterday for disinfection was reopened today at 6.00 am, the Manager Prashan Rajapaksa said. He... Read More



