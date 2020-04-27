Sixty three covid-19 patients reported yesterday - highest for a day in SL

The total number of infected people in the country has increased to 523 following the identification of 63 people who were infected with the covid 19 virus.

The highest number of persons diagnosed with the virus on a single day was reported from the country yesterday with 63 persons testing positive for covid-19.

Another 396 are under medical supervision and 120 have recovered.



The Sevanagala MOH office said that the wife of a Navy soldier living in Dahathunumahara area in Sevanagala, Thanamalwila has been infected with the virus. The soldier was tested positive after returning from home to the camp after taking his leave.

In addition, a two-and-a-half-year-old baby boy of the soldier's wife's elder sister, is also infected with the virus.

The Sevenagala MOH office stated that the wife is running a beauty salon in Thanamalwila town and investigations are being carried out pertaining to the persons who received the services on the 21st of this month from the salon.

In this backdrop, 2,500 people in Nelumsirigama, Samagipura, Kiriibbanwewa and Udamavara villages have been asked to self-quarantine.

In addition, people from two villages in the Thanamalwila area have also been asked to self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, Krishantha Chandrapala, the Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council stated that the Colombo-Bandaranaike Mawatha area which reported the highest number of infected persons is showing signs of slowing down. The number of persons reported for the virus from the area has dropped.

A total of 97 persons have been reported from Bandaranaike Mawatha for covid-19 infection.