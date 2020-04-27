Fifty-three navy personnel among the last 63 covid-19 patients reported since yesterday - Army commander

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that fifty-three out of the last 63 patients reported since yesterday (26) were navy personnel.
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 7:41
