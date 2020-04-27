An+explanation+from+the+Director-General+of+Health+Services+regarding+body+bags

Director-General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe emphasized that a request was made from the Committee of the International Red Cross for 1000 body bags not because of the expectation that so many deaths will occur in Sri Lanka.

Based on the successful programme in operation in Sri Lanka to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, he said in a statement that such an unfortunate situation would never arise.

The rate of Corona deaths in this country is at a minimum and even the number of patients are at a minimum level.

He said that, successful action has been taken already to prevent the infections from spreading further from the Corona clusters reported from various areas in the island up to now.

In the relevant statement it is stated that based on technical requirements, not only body bags but pharmaceuticals and medical equipment stocks of certain definite quantities are being maintained by the medical supplies division.

The bodies of persons who died in last year’s Easter Sunday attacks were also put in body bags and since it is a method that is internationally followed there is no need for unnecessary fear, the Director-General of Health Services pointed out.



