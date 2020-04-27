South+Korea+says+that+the+North+Korean+leader+is+not+dead

A top security advisor of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not dead.

During a discussion held with CNN he had said that the North Korean leader is among the living and doing well.

It has been confirmed that Kim Jong-un had been staying at a coastal holiday resort named Wonsan on the East of North Korea, since 13 April. The security advisor said that no suspected movements were revealed.

Anyhow, several foreign media had reported that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had died due to a heart attack.