සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

South Korea says that the North Korean leader is not dead

Monday, 27 April 2020 - 10:04

South+Korea+says+that+the+North+Korean+leader+is+not+dead

A top security advisor of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not dead.

During a discussion held with CNN he had said that the North Korean leader is among the living and doing well.

It has been confirmed that Kim Jong-un had been staying at a coastal holiday resort named Wonsan on the East of North Korea, since 13 April. The security advisor said that no suspected movements were revealed.

Anyhow, several foreign media had reported that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had died due to a heart attack.  

An explanation from the Director-General of Health Services regarding body bags
An explanation from the Director-General of Health Services regarding body bags
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 9:30

Director-General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe emphasized that a request was made from the Committee of the International Red Cross for... Read More

Narahenpita dedicated economic center will be open today
Narahenpita dedicated economic center will be open today
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 9:30

The Narahenpita dedicated economic center which was closed yesterday for disinfection was reopened today at 6.00 am, the Manager Prashan Rajapaksa said. He... Read More

A mobile phone App to find Covid-19 from Australia
A mobile phone App to find Covid-19 from Australia
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 9:17

The Australian Government has introduced to citizens in that country a mobile phone App through which Corona Virus contacts can be identified. According... Read More



Trending News

There are reports that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has died
26 April 2020
There are reports that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has died
Curfew imposed to the entire island tomorrow
26 April 2020
Curfew imposed to the entire island tomorrow
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 523
27 April 2020
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 523
Sri Lanka has crossed the 500 mark, country total for covid-19 patients increase to 505
26 April 2020
Sri Lanka has crossed the 500 mark, country total for covid-19 patients increase to 505
World Health Organization warns against coronavirus immunization
26 April 2020
World Health Organization warns against coronavirus immunization

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.