It has been decided to reopen the Manning Market for wholesale trading only, from Wednesday (29).

Accordingly, the Vice President of the Manning Public Trader’s Association Nimal Attanayake said that it will remain open every day of the week except Sunday from 4.00 am to 1.00 pm.

Arrangements have been made to disinfect the market every Sunday.

The Vice President requested people to adhere to the advice given on protection by health sectors when arriving at the Manning Market.