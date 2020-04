An illegal liquor distillery which was being maintained in a jungle area in Dambuwatte, Veyangoda was raided yesterday (26) evening by the Police Special Task Force of Gonahena.

One suspect was taken into custody during the raid and 36 litres of Goda and 05 litres of illicit liquor were taken into the custody of the STF.

The suspect who was arrested was handed over to the Veyangoda Police and our Correspondent said was later released on bail.