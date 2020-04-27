Request+for+an+investigation+on+how+the+letter+regarding+body+bags+was+made+public+over+social+media

The letter sent by the Ministry of Health to the Committee of the International Red Cross asking for 1000 body bags to be provided was subject to much dialogue on Social Media recently.

In a statement issued, Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that this request was made from the Committee of the International Red Cross not because he expects that so many deaths will occur in the country due to the Corona Virus.

According to the successful Corona Virus control programme in operation in the country, he has mentioned in the statement that such an unfortunate incident can never take place.

The death rate from the Corona Virus is at a minimum and even the number of persons infected as quite low.

He said that already successful procedures have been implemented to prevent the virus from spreading clusters identified in various areas of the country.

In the relevant statement it is stated that based on technical requirements, not only body bags but pharmaceuticals and medical equipment stocks of certain definite quantities are being maintained by the medical supplies division.

The bodies of persons who died in last year’s Easter Sunday attacks were also put in body bags and since it is a method that is internationally followed there is no need for unnecessary fear, the Director-General of Health Services pointed out.

Anyhow, Additional Secretary of Health Services Consultant Dr. Sunil De Silva has requested the Secretary to the Ministry of Health to carry out an investigation on how the letter sent to the Committee of the International Red Cross requesting 1000 body bags became public over social media without permission being granted.