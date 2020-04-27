Schools will NOT be used as Quarantine Centers - Army Commander

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that no school will be used at Quarantine Centers.

However, once members of the tri-forces who have been informed to report back for work arrive, if there would not be enough space within camps to maintain physical distancing, he said that a request has been made from the Ministry of Education to provide the use of schools close to the camps.

The Army Commander said that maximum effort will be put in to try and accommodate all members of tri-forces at camps.

Secretary to the Ministry of Education N. H. M. Chithrananda has said that several schools in the Colombo district had been provided to the security forces. He said that among the schools provided are included Royal College, Thurstan College, D. S. Senanayake Vidyalaya, Kotahena Maha Vidyalaya and Battaramulla Subhuthi Vidyalaya.

In response to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Team, the Army Commander said that members of the security forces suspected to be infected with the Corona Virus or sent for quarantine will not be sent to schools at all.