Oxford+vaccine+likely+to+be+released+to+the+market

If the vaccine that is being tested at present together with the Oxford University of Britain proves to be successful, one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, the Saram Institute in Pune, India expects to release it to the market in October.

The Saram Institute which produces a number of immunization vaccines including for Polio, Tetanus, Rubella and Measles and sell them globally is India’s leading bio-technical company.

This company is one of the seven companies working jointly with the Oxford University to produce a vaccine for the Corona Virus.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Saram Institute that his team is working closely with the Oxford University and if clinical trials are successful they hope to produce about 10 million vaccines per month.

At the same time if clinical trials prove successful, he said that within the upcoming two or three weeks, with the required regulatory approval, it will be planned to experiment with the vaccine in India and he further said that there are adequate doses even as of now, for this purpose.

The number of persons infected with the Covid-19 virus across the world is no 2,995,152. The number of deaths is 270,008.

The highest number of cases to be report is still from the USA and that figure 987,322. The highest number of deaths also reported from America is 55,415.

Meanwhile the total number of infected persons in India has increased to 27,892 and the number of deaths reported is 881.

At the same time, with Muslims across the world beginning their fasting for Ramazan they are carrying out their rituals ignoring the risk of contracting the Corona Virus.

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia with 17,422 persons infected with the Corona Virus being reported from that country.

Anyhow King Salman of Saudi Arabia has granted permission to carry out the special Tharaavee prayers at Mecca, Arab media reported.

That is by complying to the criteria and guidelines on social distancing.