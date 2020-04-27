සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Oxford vaccine likely to be released to the market

Monday, 27 April 2020 - 14:20

Oxford+vaccine+likely+to+be+released+to+the+market

If the vaccine that is being tested at present together with the Oxford University of Britain proves to be successful, one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, the Saram Institute in Pune, India expects to release it to the market in October.

The Saram Institute which produces a number of immunization vaccines including for Polio, Tetanus, Rubella and Measles and sell them globally is India’s leading bio-technical company.

This company is one of the seven companies working jointly with the Oxford University to produce a vaccine for the Corona Virus.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Saram Institute that his team is working closely with the Oxford University and if clinical trials are successful they hope to produce about 10 million vaccines per month.

At the same time if clinical trials prove successful, he said that within the upcoming two or three weeks, with the required regulatory approval, it will be planned to experiment with the vaccine in India and he further said that there are adequate doses even as of now, for this purpose.

The number of persons infected with the Covid-19 virus across the world is no 2,995,152. The number of deaths is 270,008.

The highest number of cases to be report is still from the USA and that figure 987,322. The highest number of deaths also reported from America is 55,415.

Meanwhile the total number of infected persons in India has increased to 27,892 and the number of deaths reported is 881.

At the same time, with Muslims across the world beginning their fasting for Ramazan they are carrying out their rituals ignoring the risk of contracting the Corona Virus.

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia with 17,422 persons infected with the Corona Virus being reported from that country.

Anyhow King Salman of Saudi Arabia has granted permission to carry out the special Tharaavee prayers at Mecca, Arab media reported.

That is by complying to the criteria and guidelines on social distancing. 

Four (04) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 588
Four (04) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 588
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 23:49

Four (04) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.With this the total number of persons diagnosed today has reached 65... Read More

Schools will NOT be used as Quarantine Centers - Army Commander (Video)
Schools will NOT be used as Quarantine Centers - Army Commander (Video)
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 23:43

UNP general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam states that schools should not be used when selecting quarantine centres to minimize the spread of Covid... Read More

Opposition politicians views regarding the current situation of the country (Video)
Opposition politicians views regarding the current situation of the country (Video)
Monday, 27 April 2020 - 23:57

Opposition politicians expressed their views regarding the current state of the country due to the covid pandemic. Read More



Trending News

GCE Ordinary Level results released
27 April 2020
GCE Ordinary Level results released
10,346 students obtain 9 A’s at the GCE O/L examination
27 April 2020
10,346 students obtain 9 A’s at the GCE O/L examination
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 523
27 April 2020
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 523
Thirty-Four (34) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 557
27 April 2020
Thirty-Four (34) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 557
South Korea says that the North Korean leader is not dead
27 April 2020
South Korea says that the North Korean leader is not dead

International News

A report that the North Korean leader is not dead
27 April 2020
A report that the North Korean leader is not dead
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.