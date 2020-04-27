The main tool to prevent Covid-19 is curfew – DIG Ajith Rohana (video)

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the curfew is being used as the main tool to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Participating in the ‘Rata saha Heta’ programme telecast on Hiru TV, he said that the total responsibility of operating the curfew is in the hands of the Police.

Senior DIG in charge of the Colombo District, Deshabandu Tennakone was also present during the programme.

It was decided to reinforce the curfew in the entire island to enable members of the tri-forces who had gone on leave, to return to duty. The President’s Media Division announced that apart from in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts the curfew now in force will be removed at 5.00 am tomorrow and reimposed at 8.00 pm.

The Police Media Division said that from 20 March when the curfew was imposed, up to now, 39,875 persons who violated the curfew were arrested and the number of vehicles taken into custody by the Police is 10,257.

Meanwhile, a group of Sri Lankan students from Bangladesh are scheduled to arrive in the island on Flight UL 1423, a special aircraft of Sri Lankan Airlines at about 7.45 tonight.

Previously, Sri Lankan Airlines transported students who were stranded, from India, Pakistan and Nepal.