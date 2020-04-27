GCE+Ordinary+Level+results+released+

10,346 students have obtained 9 A's at the GCE O/L- 2019 and 73.84% of the students have qualified for the GCE A/L’s.

Meanwhile, 66.82% of the students have passed Mathematics according to the department of examinations.

717,008 candidates sat the GCE O / L examination which was condcuted last year.

The 2019 GCE Ordinary Level results have been released.In the face of the situation that has arisen due to the Coronavirus, results will not be mailed to schools and a special system has been set up where School Principals and Zonal Education Directors could use passwords and obtain the results online. This was mentioned to the Hiru News Division by the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha.

The Commissioner General of Examinations previously stated that due to the prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic, the results will not be posted to schools. He said that accordingly, a methodology will be put in place to distribute the result sheets to the principals of schools.

The Zonal Director of Education and the Provincial Director of Education will likewise be provided with unique passwords and usernames to enable them to access online results.

The Commissioner General of Examinations stated that candidates can obtain the results by visiting the website www.doenets.lk and will also be able to obtain a temporary result certificate from the site.



