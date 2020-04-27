Heated situation in Welioya due to 'Pathala Priyantha'

With an incident in Sampath nuwara – Welioya where a 35 year old individual was stabbed to death with sharp weapons, a heated situation has arisen in the area.

Villagers alleged that this assault was carried out by a person named ‘Pathala Priyantha’ yesterday evening.

Although this person had assaulted various individuals in the area previously as well villagers alleged that no police investigations were carried out.

The suspect has not yet been arrested and a top police official in charge of the area said that several teams of police officers have been deployed for this purpose.