A+report+that+the+North+Korean+leader+is+not+dead+

A top security advisor of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not dead as indicated in some media reports.

During a discussion held with CNN he had said that the North Korean leader is among the living and doing well.

The security advisor said that it has been confirmed that Kim Jong-un had been staying at a coastal holiday resort named Wonsan on the East of North Korea, since 13 April and that no suspicious movements were identified.

However, several foreign media reports had indicated that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had died due to a heart attack.