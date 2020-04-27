Six (06) more Covid-19 patients recover : SL recovery total increases to 126

Six (06) more patients infected with the Covid-19 virus have recovered and left the hospital today. Accordingly the total number of persons who have recovered up to now has increased to 126, the Epidemiology Unit said.

390 are being treated under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, essential medical equipment and protective health equipment valued at more than Rs. 211 million donated by the Chinese Government to be used in the control of the Corona Virus in this country were handed over to the Minister of Health this morning.